Nine in court for flood fraud

Nine people including a clerk 2 in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday charged with attempting to defraud the government of $140,000 in flood grants and knowingly entering forged documents.

Farrah Haniff, a clerk in the ministry appeared along with Heather Griffith Benjamin, Michael Alexis, Ajay Ramlakhan, Debbie Critchlow, Mandisa Stewart, Adelphine Lallion, Carla Christopher Bennett, Darren Collin Balcon and Rohini Persad, before magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ First Court to face the charges of attempting to defraud the government of flood grants.

Hanniff was charged separately for distributing forged emergency relief and recovery assistance forms on behalf of Alexis, Benjamin, Ramlakhan, Bennett, Stewart, Balcon and Critchlow in the sum of $20,000 each.

The charges were laid indictably and none of the accused were called upon to plead.

In addition to the charge of fraud, Bennett was also charged with the possession of marijuana at her Cunupia home, which was allegedly found at her home when she was detained on Sunday evening.

She was granted bail with surety in the sum of $20,000.

Court prosecutors offered no recommendations and told the magistrate that they will be prepared to disclose the summary of evidence on Friday.

All of the accused were granted bail with surety on Sunday evening, but Alexis, through his attorney said he was unable to access bail as it was set at $30,000 and could not afford the figure.

Gomez responded, saying that while she understood, bail must be set punitively, bail with surety in the sum of $30,000 was reasonable as it would cover all the charges he faced.

The nine accused are expected to reappear in court on Friday to hear the evidence in the matter.