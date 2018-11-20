Modeste keeps Parkites' title race alive
VETERAN forward Devon Modeste led Queen's Park with four goals in a crucial 5-0 away win to RSSR FC in Curepe on Sunday, keeping the club with a fighting chance of winning the TT Super League crown with two rounds remaining.
Modeste, who earlier this season scored a hat-trick against Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, scored one goal in the first half against RSSR, before scoring another hat-trick in the second, carrying his season-long tally to 14 goals – 10 of which were scored in the last five matches.
Jared Bennett scored the other goal for Queen's Park just before the hour-mark.
The win kept Queen's Park three points off of leaders FC Santa Rosa, who won this weekend without kicking a ball.
FC Santa Rosa were scheduled to face Metal X Erin FC. However, the latter defaulted their past two matches and will not play for the remainder of the season due to apparent internal issues at the club.
As a result, FC Santa Rosa were awarded a default 3-0 win. Queen's Park will also be awarded an automatic 3-0 win this weekend as they were carded to face Erin FC.
FC Santa Rosa, therefore, will need a win or at the very least a draw against an inconsistent San Fernando Giants on Friday if they are to maintain their lead heading into the final round of matches.
Saturday's results:
Metal X Erin FC vs FC Santa Rosa - FC Santa Rosa won 3-0 by default
Guaya United 7 (Jody Allsop 5th, Leroy Jones 15th, 34th, 64th, 85th, Glenton Wolfe 45th+1, Duran Felician own goal 76th) vs Club Sando 2 (Stephon Jack 13th, Keeron Benito 29th)
Sunday's results:
San Fernando Giants 3 (Philvoughn Jones 63rd, Arkido Joseph 83rd, Arvid Applewhite 86th) vs Prison Service FC 3 (Antonio Auguste 38th, Nathan Julien 69th, 84th)
RSSR FC 0 vs Queen's Park 5 (Devon Modeste 30th, 53rd, 68th, 81st, Jared Bennett 58th)
Cunupia FC 3 (Hakeem Legall 27th, Gerald Meloney 85th, Kevon Woodley 90th+1) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 1 (Akiel Thomas 63rd)
Police FC 5 (Ricardo Peltier 9th, Chris Collins 27th, Kenton Roberts own goal 29th, Kyle Andrews 62nd, Dwight Elliot 86th) vs Matura Reunited 2 (Irvin Reyes 69th prn, Brendon Figuera 90th+3)
Bethel United 0 vs UTT 0
Fixtures:
Thursday – Cunupia FC vs RSSR FC, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 7 pm.
Friday – FC Santa Rosa vs San Fernando Giants, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm.
Saturday – Club Sando vs RSSR FC, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, 6 pm; UTT vs Police FC, UTT Ground, O'Meara, 7 pm.
Sunday – Matura Reunited vs Guaya United, TBA; Prison Service FC vs Cunupia FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm; Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs Bethel United, St Anthony's College Ground, 3.30 pm.
Standings
Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts
FC Santa Rosa*24*18*3*3*69*22*57
Queen's Park*24*16*6*2*74*28*54
Guaya United*24*14*6*4*53*29*45
Prison Service*24*12*9*3*44*32*45
Cunupia FC*23*11*8*4*47*26*41
Police FC*24*10*5*9*40*35*35
Matura*24*8*7*9*54*62*31
RSSR FC*23*7*7*9*31*41*28
UTT*24*8*6*10*36*40*27
San F'do Giants*24*4*10*10*34*51*22
PVDMU*24*6*4*14*28*54*22
Bethel Utd*24*5*6*13*32*57*21
Club Sando*24*4*3*17*23*49*15
Erin FC*24*2*4*18*23*60*7
