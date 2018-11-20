Man who steals bus tells police: ‘I am going to get the bus to go home’

Moments before a 55-year-old man stole a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus at 3am on Monday, he walked into the Chaguanas Police Station and asked police to hire a car that would take him to his Longdenville home. He said he was willing to pay the driver to drop him home.

He was then advised by police to go to the nearby PTSC compound where he would be able to get a bus that would take him home by just purchasing a ticket.

A senior police told Newsday the man left the station and thanked the police and said he was now going ‘to get a bus to go home.’

"We did not think he was going to steal one of the buses," the senior police said.

Minutes later police on duty at the station received a disturbing call that a man had stolen a PTSC bus and was driving through Chaguanas.

He crashed into a house at Cashew Gardens, into the bedroom of a woman identified as Carla Rambally.

Reports said not even police bullets or one of their vehicles which pulled up in front of the runaway driver in an attempt to stop his rampage, succeeded. Police who were giving chase were only able to intercept the bus when he crashed into a house.

They pulled him out of the stolen bus, along with the injured homeowner and took them to the district health facility before transferring them to the Mount Hope Medical Sciences Complex.

Police later learnt the man had a history of mental issues.

Up to this morning he remains warded at the hospital under police guard.

He is expected to be charged with a series of offences including robbery with aggravation, several counts of wanton driving, malicious damage, failing to stop as instructed by police.

And malicious wounding. The charge of malicious wounding, police said could change to one of manslaughter depending on the condition of the woman. Police said she is listed in a critical condition.

Chaguanas Police are investigating.