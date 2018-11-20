Man sentenced for bar robbery

SAN Fernando magistrate Kerianne Byer today sentenced a man to one year and eight months in jail after she found him guilty of robbing a bar patron of $978.

Police arrested the man, 34, of Partap Trace, South Oropouche, on February 2, moments after the robbery which occurred at Oxygen Beer Garden at Coffee Street in San Fernando.

The prosecution contended that the victim ran out of the bar and flagged down a passing police vehicle driven by PC Morris.

PCs Crawford and Maraj of the San Fernando CID held the suspect in the bar. PC Crawford later charged him with robbery.

The man went on trial yesterday and PC Ramdath Phillip prosecuted.

In passing sentence, the magistrate said she discounted time the man spent in custody awaiting trial.