Maharaj defends $27m building purchase

Former minister Devant Maharaj

FORMER Works and Transport minister Devant Maharaj is again defending the $27 million purchase of a building to be used as the Motor Vehicle Authority in Arima.

The issue was first raised last year by both current Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Communications Minister Stuart Young. They accused the previous government of over evaluating the building at Robinson Circular, Arima where BK Hardware once stood. Sinanan told the media on Wednesday that the building was acquired outside of advice from technical staff at the ministry who, he said, claimed the building was structurally unsound. He added that the building was valued for $10 million less than the purchase price and that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was given the file a year ago and will advise the Cabinet on the next move.

The building was acquired two months before Maharaj was moved from Works and Transport to the Ministry of Food Production. According to documents shown to Newsday, the property was valued in 2007 by Roy Gumansigh at $27 million with a breakdown of $11 million for the 88,359 square feet of land and $16 million for the 65,350 building. The property also had a monthly rental value of $150,000 unfurnished.

In November 2011, the Ministry of Transport wrote to the Property and Real Estate Services Division (PRESD) of the Ministry of Housing informing them of the plan to acquire the property. In January the following year PRESD wrote to the owner of the property, Bindra Maharaj, offering $27 million. The only issue raised then was that there was unpaid taxes for the years 2006 to 2009.

Speaking with Newsday, Maharaj rubbished the claim that the building was overpriced and unsound. He said: “If the property was valued at $27 million in 2007 how could it be valued less five years later. There was a valuation of $33 million but we managed to beat them down to the $27 million. Additionally they say the building was not structurally sound but the Parliament paid rent for the building for a year when Rodger Samuel was MP and had his office there.”

He added that if there were any corruption in the acquisition of the building, then it would have involved various ministries and both high and low ranking public officials.