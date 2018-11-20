Khillawan, Deboulet claim badminton singles crowns

NATHANIEL KHILLAWAN and Chequeda Deboulet won the respective boys and girls Under-19 singles titles on Sunday, when the Solo Junior Badminton Championships ended at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Khillawan, the top seed, took care of second seed Leon Cassie 21-7, 22-20 in the boys Under-19 final. In the girls Under-19 decider, Deboulet got the better of fourth seed Johannah Walker 21-14, 21-12.

Cassie exacted some revenge in the boys Under-19 doubles final, as he teamed up with Josef Gonzalez to defeat Khillawan and Josh Patrong 21-13, 21-17.

In the girls Under-19 doubles final, Sandhya Cassie and Ananda Ramsingh beat the pair of Deboulet and Walker 21-19, 21-19.

And, in the Under-19 mixed doubles title match, Khillawan and Deboulet combined to good effect as they pipped Walker and Zion St Rose 21-18, 22-20.

Other Final Results –

Boys Under-11 singles: Andrew Babwah bt Ethan Ramcharan 21-9, 21-14.

Girls Under-11 singles: T’Shelle Barnes bt Nicha Fraser 21-11, 21-11.

Boys Under-11 doubles: Andrew Babwah & Hassan Khan bt Luke Mollah & Aeden Williams 21-13, 21-17.

Girls Under-11 doubles: Emily Lewis & Yelena Lewis bt Arianna Mansook & Aliyah Urquhart 21-11, 21-8.

Mixed Under-11 doubles: Andrew Babwah & T’Shelle Barnes bt Aeden Williams & Yelena Lewis 21-10, 21-10.

Boys Under-13 singles: James Babwah bt Jace Smith 21-15, 21-8.

Girls Under-13 singles: Sanna Guria bt Danyelle Barnes 21-8, 21-2.

Boys Under-13 doubles: James Babwah & Tyrelle Lamorelle bt Aditya Maharaj & Jace Smith 21-16, 17-21, 21-14.

Girls Under-13 doubles: Kara Ashley Robertson & Amara Urquhart bt Sanna Guria & Kaylee Maharaj 21-14, 17-21, 25-23.

Mixed Under-13 doubles: James Babwah & Kara Ashley Robertson bt Kiran Rampersad & Sanna Guria 18-21, 24-22, 21-13.

Boys Under-15 singles: Reece Marcano bt Travis Sinanan 22-20, 21-15.

Girls Under-15 singles: Cathline Ramroop bt Danae Mootoosingh 21-14, 21-13.

Boys Under-15 doubles: Donovan David & Reece Marcano bt Jamaal Copeland & Nicholi Marcano 21-15, 21-16.

Girls Under-15 doubles: Zharia Hinds & Cathline Ramroop bt Danyelle Barnes & Kyra James 21-6, 21-11.

Mixed Under-15 doubles: Travis Sinanan & Sonja Cassie bt Seth Mollah & Janiah Boodoosingh 21-19, 21-8.

Boys Under-17 singles: Zion St Rose bt Josiah Hitlal 21-10, 21-16.

Girls Under-17 singles: Cathline Ramroop bt Alyssa Ramdath 21-10, 21-15.

Boys Under-17 doubles: Reece Marcano & Zion St Rose bt Luke Lutcham & Uzair Omardeen 21-13, 21-9.

Girls Under-17 doubles: Kristy Diljohn & Sadhika Jaggessar bt Kayanna Blake & Rianne Singh 21-16, 21-9.

Mixed Under-17 doubles: Jae-Marc Tagalie & Kristy Diljohn bt Mattaus Joachim & Amara Joachim 21-14, 16-21, 21-17.