Harricharan, Wyatt capture Methanol tennis doubles

FLASHBACK: James Hadden is in the Methanol Holdings Tennis Tournament boys under 12 doubles final alongside partner Alex Chin.

BRIANNA Harricharan, winner of the previous weekend’s girls Under-10 singles final, captured the double over the weekend when she and Eva Pasae paired up in a relatively comfortable win in the girls’ doubles final of the Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Tennis Tournament, Sunday

Action continued from the previous weekend at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, although play was again interrupted by rain, forcing the postponement of the boys Under-12 doubles final for next weekend, when the Under-14 and Under-18 competitions take place.

Harricharan, who defeated Shiloh Walker 1-4, 5-3 (10-5) in a tense girls Under-10 singles final, also defeated Walker in the doubles final when she (Harricharan) paired with Pasae in a victory over Walker and her team-mate Sophie Abraham, 5-4 [5], 4-0.

The boys Under-10 division also saw a double winner with Adam Wyatt taking both the singles and doubles crown, pairing up with Liev Khan for the latter event.

Khan and Wyatt got past Brian Harricharan and Rizwaan Mohammed, 5-3, 4-1, in the boys Under-10 doubles final. The Under-12 boys doubles semifinal was played with Alex Chin and James Hadden pairing up in a 4-1, 5-4 (5) victory over Isaiah Boxhill and Callum Koylass. Later on in the boys Under-12 singles final, Alex Chin celebrated a 5-3, 4-2 victory over Kale Dalla-Costa. Throughout the tournament, Harricharan, Wyatt and Chin have been stand-out performers, along with nine-year-old Inara Chin Lee, who last weekend defeated her older sister Abigail Chin Lee, 4-1, 4-0 in the final of the girls Under-12 singles competition, in which she made her debut.

The two sisters then eased to victory in the round-robin girls Under-12 doubles event.