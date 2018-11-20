Father and son in custody for senior cop’s murder

A FATHER and son are now in police custody in connection with the murder of Snr Supt Edward Castillo, who was killed on Saturday.

Police arrested the father moments after the killing, while his son surrendered to police last night.

The killing of Castillo was described by the police as a hit.

On Saturday evening, Castillo was at his mini mart at Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, when he was killed. The murder was captured on CCTV.

Police said, around 6 pm, two men pretending to be customers, approached Castillo asking to buy an energy drink, after he had just closed the Aidens Mini mart and meat shop.

Castillo reopened the mini mart and was about to get the drink, when the gunmen shot him multiple times.

He died on spot and the men left in a car.

The father of five was the former head of the TT Police Service Central division.