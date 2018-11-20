Faris puts refugee policy to the people

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has suggested TT’s refugee policy should be put to the public for discourse because of the cost to taxpayers.

“This discussion, as I’ve indicted, is an important discussion for the nation to engage in because signing on to these conventions means that the taxpayers of TT have to foot certain obligations which obviously one is happy from a humanitarian point of view to do,” Al-Rawi said during a press huddle after an International Men’s Day forum at the Hyatt Regency Port of Spain.

The AG, and his colleague, National Security Minister Stuart Young, had recently said that TT had no legislation to deal directly with people who come into the country seeking to be refugees.

TT has signed on to two international treaties on refugees, the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, neither of which have been ratified, that is, incorporated into local law.

“When you sign an international convention there are several stages you go through. You have accession, importantly, and then ratification. TT has not ratified these conventions. For international law to become local law you have to bring the international law to the Parliament and then clothe it in local legislation,” Al-Rawi said.

What needs to be brought to the forefront, he said, is how many people the country will be obliged to accommodate.