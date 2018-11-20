Dream Team edge 'Cool It' for Big 8 spot

DREAM TEAM scraped into the Big 8 of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League on Sunday at the expense of two-time defending champions Take That and Cool It who were punished for utilising an ineligible player.

Dream Team suffered a 3-0 loss to Alexcon FC but still got the three points after Alexcon FC fielded a player that had not yet fully served a suspension. In the earlier fixture, 'Cool It', who needed to beat Group A leaders Pinto United, got the result they needed – 3-1 – but did so while also playing an ineligible player and saw the result reversed. It was a painful ending to the campaign for 'Cool It' who paid the price for their slow start to the season.

In the other Group A fixture, Manzanilla got a 3-0 default victory over G Madrid.

Sangre Chiquito also booked their Big 8 spot in Group B with a default win over Friends and Family.

Knockout action begins this weekend with the Big 8 match-ups set.

On Saturday, Boys Town face G Madrid at 1.45pm, with Group B winners Gremio coming up against Dream Team at 3.45pm.

On Sunday, Quash Trace face Pinto United at 1.45pm, and Sangre Chiquito meet Manzanilla at 3.45pm.

Big 8 fixtures:

Saturday – Boys Town vs G Madrid (1.45pm); Gremio vs Dream Team (3.45pm).

Sunday – Quash Trace vs Pinto United (1.45pm); Sangre Chiquito vs Manzan (3.45pm).

Final Standings

Group A

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Pinto United*7*6*0*1*+16*19

Manzanilla*7*5*1*1*+10*16

G Madrid*7*5*2*0*+6*15

Dream Team*7*4*1*2*+10*14

'Cool It'*7*3*4*0*+6*9

Alexcon FC*7*2*5*0*+3*6

All Stars*7*2*5*0*-14*3

Walcott FC*7*0*7*0*-33*0

Group B

Gremio*6*5*1*0*+13*15

Boys Town*6*4*1*1*+4*13

Sangre Chiquito*6*3*3*0*-2*9

Quash Trace*6*3*3*0*-4*9

Team Up Top*6*2*2*2*+5*8

Fishing Pond Youths*6*2*3*1*+1*7

Friends and Family*6*0*6*0*-17*0