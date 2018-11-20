Dream Team edge 'Cool It' for Big 8 spot
DREAM TEAM scraped into the Big 8 of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League on Sunday at the expense of two-time defending champions Take That and Cool It who were punished for utilising an ineligible player.
Dream Team suffered a 3-0 loss to Alexcon FC but still got the three points after Alexcon FC fielded a player that had not yet fully served a suspension. In the earlier fixture, 'Cool It', who needed to beat Group A leaders Pinto United, got the result they needed – 3-1 – but did so while also playing an ineligible player and saw the result reversed. It was a painful ending to the campaign for 'Cool It' who paid the price for their slow start to the season.
In the other Group A fixture, Manzanilla got a 3-0 default victory over G Madrid.
Sangre Chiquito also booked their Big 8 spot in Group B with a default win over Friends and Family.
Knockout action begins this weekend with the Big 8 match-ups set.
On Saturday, Boys Town face G Madrid at 1.45pm, with Group B winners Gremio coming up against Dream Team at 3.45pm.
On Sunday, Quash Trace face Pinto United at 1.45pm, and Sangre Chiquito meet Manzanilla at 3.45pm.
Big 8 fixtures:
Saturday – Boys Town vs G Madrid (1.45pm); Gremio vs Dream Team (3.45pm).
Sunday – Quash Trace vs Pinto United (1.45pm); Sangre Chiquito vs Manzan (3.45pm).
Final Standings
Group A
Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts
Pinto United*7*6*0*1*+16*19
Manzanilla*7*5*1*1*+10*16
G Madrid*7*5*2*0*+6*15
Dream Team*7*4*1*2*+10*14
'Cool It'*7*3*4*0*+6*9
Alexcon FC*7*2*5*0*+3*6
All Stars*7*2*5*0*-14*3
Walcott FC*7*0*7*0*-33*0
Group B
Gremio*6*5*1*0*+13*15
Boys Town*6*4*1*1*+4*13
Sangre Chiquito*6*3*3*0*-2*9
Quash Trace*6*3*3*0*-4*9
Team Up Top*6*2*2*2*+5*8
Fishing Pond Youths*6*2*3*1*+1*7
Friends and Family*6*0*6*0*-17*0
