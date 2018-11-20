Daughter asks public to help police find mom’s killer

Relatives of 74-year-old Yvonne Nicholson are calling for those with information on her murder to come forward and give it to the police.

Nicholson's decomposing body was found with her throat slit at Camp Cumuto yesterday. She was reported missing in a release from the police last week.

Tonight, the Nicholson home at Mohammed Street, St Augustine, was sombre as homicide investigators interviewed relatives up until 7.15 pm.

Speaking with reporters, Nicholson's daughter said her mother left Brooklyn last Tuesday evening for Trinidad, but never called her family to confirm she arrived safely.

"When we didn't hear from her, we decided to go down and check on her. That’s when we found out she was missing.

"We don’t know where the earlier reports got information that she was last seen in St James. As far as we know that is not true."

Nicholson, who became a US citizen in 1989, was described by family as a loving figure to her four children, and who also adopted children from her community.

Nicholson's husband said while he visits Trinidad occasionally, he does not look forward to his visits.

"I don’t afraid of these trips to Trinidad but I’m also not excited by it. Things just seem to be getting worse."

Relatives are asking anyone with information on the death of their mother to contact members of Region 2 Homicide or call 800 TIPS.