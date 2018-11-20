Crime scene photographer cross-examined in Khoury trial

File photo

Members of the jury for the murder trial of businessman Dr Eddie Khoury, reviewed photos from the crime scene, as a former crime scene photographer, now police inspector was the subject of a thorough cross-examination by both state and defence attorneys.

Ag Insp Arlene Skerritt-Marshall sat in the hot seat as defence attorney Evans Welch began his questions, asking her to recall the events after she was called out of the Tunapuna Police Station where she was assigned at the time to visit Khoury's Macoya office and even her visit to the crime scene in Orange Grove, 13 years ago.

Welch said the use of marker points to identify blood stains at the crime scene could have possibly contaminated the scenes, as they were moved from one point to another, but Skerritt-Marshall said that no contamination took place as all the necessary precautions were taken by investigators at the time.

When asked by Welch why no photographs of a sneaker at the crime scene were provided as evidence, Skerritt-Marshall said the photos were overexposed and were not good quality.

At the end of the cross-examination, members of the jury were asked to look at photos obtained from the crime scene taken by Skerritt-Marshall.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow.