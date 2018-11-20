China seeks to strengthen ties

CHINA WELCOMES YOU: Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China speaks at the China Latin America Caribbean media forum yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. PHOTO BY KEN CHEE HING

KEN CHEE HING,

IN BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

OVER 200 representatives from media houses across the Caribbean, Latin America and China met yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Central to the meeting which was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Buenos Aires was the media's role in strengthening ties between China, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Chinese multi-platform media powerhouse Xinhua News and the Federal System of Media and Public Content of Argentina co-hosted the China Latin America and Caribbean Media Forum.

The theme of the forum was ''Deepen Media Cooperation and Contribute to Building a shared future for China and Latin America''.

The meeting featured presentations by a host of speakers from Xinhua News and news outlets from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, kicked off proceedings by saying the media plays a critical role in deepening relations between the three – China, the Caribbean and Latin America – and that such a forum, the third of its kind, is timely.

Cai Mingzhao, president of Xinhua News spoke of his wish to see journalists from the Caribbean and Latin America tell their stories to China and vice versa.

To this end, he said Xinhua News is committed to partnering with news media outlets including training of journalists to the realm of digital media from a Chinese and global perspective.

The forum lasted for eight hours after which a joint statement was issued.

Apart from Newsday, journalists from other mainstream media houses in TT were also in attendance at the forum.