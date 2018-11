Bandit shot dead after botched bar robbery

File photo

A shootout at a Tunapuna bar ended with the death of a bandit this afternoon.

Police confirmed at around 2.35 pm, a man entered Big S Bar, Pasea, Tunapuna, and announced a robbery.

An off-duty police officer was in the bar at the time and ordered the man to stop.

The bandit shot at the officer, who returned fire hitting him several times.

He died at the scene.

More as this becomes available.