Anastasia is Guadeloupe’s Divali queen

Anastasia Salickram

CHOREOGRAPHER Michael Salickram scored high in Guadeloupe for Divali, at the recent Miss International Divali Female Ambassador contest. Salickram sponsored his niece, Anastasia Salickram, who won the title from six other countries – USA, France, India, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana. Salickram dazzled the judges with an authentic Bharatnatyam dance entitled The Offering.

The contest held November 9 in Petit Canal, Point a Pitre, Guadeloupe, was hosted by the Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (Gopio).

Speaking about her victory Salickram said, “I was amazed at the level of beauty and talent in this competition and I worked really hard to impress the judges.” She also credited Michael for helping her win the title.

“This was a great experience for me as I had a first-hand view of this French-speaking country and the way they appreciate culture,” she said. She was also taken by the fact that the French Indo-community enjoyed the same Hindi songs from India that are popular in TT.