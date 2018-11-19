Zonal Intercol semifinals take place today

COCA-COLA Intercol semifinal action will be held today with matches in the North and South Zones.

In the North, St Anthony's College will play Queen's Royal College in the first semifinal at the St Mary's College Ground in St Clair at 3.30 pm. Trinity College Moka and East Mucurapo will battle in the other North Zone semifinal from 3.30 pm at the Fatima Ground in Mucurapo.

There will be a double-header at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella in the South Zone semifinals. At 1.30 pm, Naparima College will continue their quest for the double when they play Pleasantville Secondary. Naparima clinched the Premier Division League title with a victory in the final round to leapfrog Presentation College, San Fernando. In the second match in South, Presentation will tackle St Benedict's College from 3.30 pm.