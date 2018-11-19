Two women report rapes

POLICE are investigating the reported rapes of two women in separate incidents between last Sunday and Thursday.

In one of the incidents, the woman was gang-raped twice.

According to reports, on Thursday, a 25-year-old woman was at a bar in Carapichaima with two men when they decided to go barhopping.

She told police one of the men drove to the boardwalk in Chaguaramas, forced her into a booth where the men took turns in sexually assaulting her.

The woman also told police that she ran towards the sea in a bid to escape her attackers but she was pulled to the water and returned to the same booth where she was again sexually assaulted by the two men. The men then took the woman to her home in central Trinidad. Later that day, she went to the Carenage police station and made a report and was medically examined by a district medical officer.

WPC Gibbs carried out enquiries and a search was conducted for the two suspects to no avail. In the second incident, last Sunday, a 19-year-old woman was at the Valencia home of a 35-year-old man when she fell asleep. The woman claimed she was awakened by the man who sexually assaulted her. A report was made to the Valencia police and the suspect has reportedly gone into hiding.