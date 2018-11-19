TTOC hails Craig-Rousseau’s re-election on FIH executive

Maureen Craig-Rousseau

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and TT Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) has extended congratulations to one of TT’s top sport administrators, Maureen Craig-Rousseau on her re-election to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board at its recently-held 46th Congress in New Delhi, India.

TTOC president Brian Lewis said, “Not just the hockey fraternity but all sports should be proud of the achievements of Craig-Rousseau.

The fact that she was re-elected, speaks volumes about the quality of her work and the respect she has gained in world hockey.”

Craig-Rousseau with over 30 years sport administration experience, was first elected to the FIH board at the 44th FIH Congress, held in Marrakesh, Morocco.