TTOC, BAFA Sports to launch joint pilot project

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), in partnership with BAFA Sports (By Athletes For Athletes), will jointly launch its pilot project, #GetMovingTTO, today.

#GetMovingTTO is a pilot project created by the TTOC and BAFA Sports geared towards the promotion of wellness and healthy lifestyles, through physical activity, with the use of technology.

In keeping with its digital transformation focus, the TTOC will engage this technology-based project to roll out a Virtual 5K race. Participants will need to download an app and can track their progress as they work towards their individual goals.

The event will also be a fundraiser for the 10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

#GetMovingTTO supports the International Olympic Committee’s Get Moving programme which is under the IOC’s, Sport and Active Society Commission.

Interested persons can register for the TTOC’s #GetMovingTTO 5k race online at bafasports.com. Cost of registration is $99.00.