South win Disaster Relief T20 Charity match

Amir Jangoo (right) attempts a shot during his innings of 28 for the FCB North team against the NLCB South on Saturday. Also in photo is NLCB South wicket-keeper and captain Denesh Ramdin.

NATIONAL Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) South defeated FCB (First Citizens) North by 20 runs in the Disaster Relief T20 2018 Cricket with a Heart match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday night.

The result was not important, as local cricket players along with a couple regional players, competed in the charity match to help raise funds for flood victims in TT over the last month. Some of the players lining up for North were captain Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine. The South team included captain Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Rampaul.

Only a couple hundred people turned up at the Oval, but the $100 each spectator paid would have helped the flood victims. Some of the areas affected by the flooding were St Helena, Kelly Village, Sangre Grande and La Horquetta.

South posted 149 for nine in 20 overs batting first with Barbadian Kyle Hope topscoring with 67. Hope cracked 10 fours and two sixes in the 47-ball innings. Jamaican Odean Smith pitched in with 29 not out. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the best bowler for North taking three for 32.

In reply, North lost wickets regularly as they could only score 129/8 in 20 overs. Pollard tried to get his team over the line with a quick 34 off 24 deliveries with one four and two sixes. Amir Jangoo pitched in with 28, but 2/12 from off-spinner Jon Russ Jagessar and 2/13 from fast bowler Smith helped limit the North batsmen.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

NLCB South 149/9 (20 overs) - Kyle Hope 67, Odean Smith 29 not out; Akeal Hosein 3/32 vs FCB North 129/8 (20 overs) - Kieron Pollard 34, Amir Jangoo 28; Jon Russ Jagessar 2/12, O Smith 2/13. South won by 20 runs.