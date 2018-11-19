Roget: We are vindicated and victorious

Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) President General Ancel Roget says the union feels victorious and vindicated after the Industrial Court ruled Monday Petrotrin committed an industrial relations offence by failing to meet and treat with the union.

Roget told media Petrotrin broke the law and the memorandum of agreement and this was signed off on by Minister of Energy Franklin Khan.

The company has been ordered to meet with the union from November 20 (Tuesday) to November 26 on the new structure of the company, criteria for rehiring, pension plans and other matters. The court, however, did not grant a request to restrain the company from terminating workers citing a previous ruling by the Court of Appeal.

OWTU had filed that Petrotrin committed the industrial relations offence by failing to meet with the union on the closure of Petrotrin. Industrial Court Member Albert Aberdeen, chairing proceedings as court President Deborah Thomas-Felix was absent, said the company did not meet with OWTU in good faith and was guilty of the offence and will have to pay the penalty of $4,000 (the maximum amount) on or before November 23.

Petrotrin attorney Reginald Armour SC and attorney for the Attorney General Seenath Jairam SC have both indicated they will appeal the decision.