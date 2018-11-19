Pennywise opens Long Circular Mall outlet

Pennywise Cosmetics opens at Long Circular Mall St James. Minister of Trade Paula Gopee - Scoon and CEO/MD Dalvy Paladee celebrate following the ribbon cutting. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

POPULAR cosmetic store Pennywise opened their ninth store and fifth one with a pharmacy at Long Circular Mall in St James today.

The Long Circular outlet is the second location in the Port of Spain area joining the Charlotte Street outlet.

The other outlets are located in Trincity Mall, Grand Bazaar, Chaguanas, La Romaine, Gulf City, Arima and Tunapuna.

After the opening of the Long Circular Mall outlet today, dozens of customers stormed into the store after the ribbon was cut. Among those who attended the opening were managing director and CEO of Pennywise Dalvi Paladee and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.