Video: Man with cutlass defends home from bandits

File photo

A Barataria man yesterday defended his home against bandits using his cutlass.

Police said the man was doing yard work at his 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria, home at around midday when he saw two men with bandanas over their faces jump over the wall and into his yard.

The man, who had his cutlass in hand, ran upstairs to defend his 17-year-old daughter who was doing homework inside.

One of the bandits saw him and ran after him, however, the homeowner spun around and chopped the bandit once in the hand causing the gun to fall as the bandits ran away.

The man's daughter called the police as the incident was taking place.

Members of the North Eastern Division responded and confiscated the weapon left behind.

Police said the weapon had no ammunition.

Inquiries are continuing.