La Horquetta man killed in suspected hit

File photo

A 29-year-old La Horquetta man was gunned down near his home early this morning.

According to police, Kern Mitchell of Mungal Patasar Avenue, Phase 3, La Horquetta, was at Phase 2 at around 2.45 am when he was approached by two men wearing black clothing.

He was shot several times. Residents heard the gunfire and called the police who took Mitchell to the Arima Hospital.

He died while receiving treatment at around 3.30 am.

Investigators from the Arima CID are continuing inquiries.

In an unrelated incident, two men are in police custody for their role in a string of robberies in the Arima district.

Police confirmed at around 11.05 am yesterday, they received information on the whereabouts of two suspects who were wanted for the robberies.

Constables Khan, Ramsewak, Salina and Williams coordinated a sting operation and went to Kingdom Avenue, Maturita, Arima, where the officers saw two men, one holding a gun who pointed it at the officers and fired shots.

The suspects ran a short distance away and lay on the ground. A gold and black .38 revolver was seized and both suspects were arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station.