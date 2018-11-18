TT archers win BiiG in Barbados

Rahul Mahabir

THE TT archers earned seven medals when the Barbados Olympic Association hosted its second Barbados Independence Invitational Games (BiiG) in Barbados, earlier this month.

The TT archers won two gold, and picked up three silver and two bronze, while competing against six other Caribbean countries, including host country Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Bahamas.

A number of this country's promising archers, including up-and-coming youngsters such as Aidan Persad and cadet record holder Rahul Mahabir, who recently placed fourth in his first international tournament at the Pan American Archery Qualifiers in Colombia, led TT to a first place finish in the standings tied with Martinique.

The recurve categories saw a clean sweep from TT. Newcomer Kamil Sadahanan won the recurve open men's title and Riaz Mondol eliminated the number one seeded archer from Martinique in match play on the way to taking silver. Team manager and coach Sherwin Francis copped bronze.

Mahabir comfortably won the cadet men's division, Darnel Garcia finished second and Persad made it a clean sweep for TT by earning bronze.

Candice Silochan, competing among the men, was narrowly edged out of a podium berth placing fourth. She has only been competing in archery for seven months.

Francis expressed his pleasure with the individual performances, especially since this tournament was the first regional outing for many.

"I look forward to more developmental opportunities such as the BiiG, for our local inexperienced and youth archers beyond the shores of TT. This is the only way our talented archers can begin to be competitive on the international stage," Francis said.

TT Medallists –

Recurve Open Men: Gold - Kamil Sadahanan, Silver - Riaz Mondol, Bronze - Sherwin Francis.

Recurve Cadet Men: Gold - Rahul Mahabir, Silver - Darnel Garcia, Bronze - Aidan Persad.

Recurve Mixed Team - Silver.