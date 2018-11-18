The Shelter appoints new chairman

Scott Hamilton

Businessman Scott Hamilton was recently elected chairman of The Shelter for Battered Women and Children, taking over from Anthony Inglefield.

A release from The Shelter said, Hamilton, a member of The Lodge, was elected at the shelter’s annual general meeting on October 31. Prior to his election, he worked with the shelter’s executive management committee, as well as its fundraising and renovations sub-committees.

“It’s been an absolute honour to serve on the executive management committee for the past two years and I’m looking forward to working with the dedicated staff and volunteers who have helped us along this new path towards uplifting our safe house, expanding our volunteer services and counselling so that we can meet the changing needs of our residents. We want to see these women and children through their challenges times to greater stability, security and success.”

The new executive management committee of volunteers includes vice chairman, Dr Dale Alexander; honorary treasurer, Carla Woo; honorary secretary, Alana Beaubrun; and members, Sherron Harford, Anthony Inglefield, Anusha Saith, Jerome Herrera, and counsellor Natalie O’Brady.

The Shelter is a registered charity for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The safe house was established 1987 in response to the growing awareness of domestic violence and a greater need for support for victims.

It has been the recipient of subventions from the government, as well as donations from several organisations including the Digicel Foundation, various charity events, and well-wishers.

It would also be relying heavily on upcoming fundraising events such as the movie première of The Crimes of Grindelwald at MovieTowne, Port of Spain on November 20 and the Charity Golf Tournament at St Andrew’s Golf Course on November 25.