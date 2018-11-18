Survey: Roget and Espinet least trusted

A graph from the MFO survey showing the majority of respondents disagree with the belief that the country can be better off without the Petrotrin Refinery.

A SURVEY from Market Facts and Opinion (MFO) on the Petrotrin situation has shown that Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) President General Ancel Roget and Petrotrin Chairman Wilfred Espinet are the least trusted figures.

"The respondents placed very little trust in the key figures as persons who will seek the best interests of the country. Opinions are polarised and appear to be linked to political support and the respondents’ core position on the closing of the refinery."

The survey said interestingly Roget and Espinet were the two least trusted persons.

"Both men had the same ‘trust’ profiles. Just eight per cent of persons ‘strongly trusted’ that they would put the country’s best interest first."

Movement for Social Justice Political Leader David Abdulah received similar ratings but a lower percentage of respondents, 44 per cent, "strongly distrusted" him.

The survey said a "super-majority", two-thirds (64 per cent) of respondents, are convinced that the Petrotrin refinery should not be closed. A significantly smaller proportion (23 per cent) felt that the refinery should indeed be shut down while one in 10 persons (13 per cent) was unsure of what the best decision would be.