Man held for Castillo killing

Snr Supt Edward Castillo

A suspect detained in connection with the murder of Snr Supt Edward Castillo has allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police have reportedly detained a 40-year-old man and are expected to arrest another person soon.

In what police described as a hit, a gunman shot Castillo at his mini mart at Waterloo Road, Carapichaima on Saturday. The killing was captured on CCTV.

Police later reviewed the footage which led to the arrest of one of the two suspects’ hours later.

At around 6pm on Saturday, two men pretending to be customers approached Castillo who just closed Aidens Mini mart and meat shop. They said they wanted to buy an energy drink.

He reopened the mini mart and was about to get the drink when the gunmen shot him multiple times. He died on spot and the men left in a car which sped away.

The father of five was the former head of Central division.

He had four pending matters before the court to which he was granted $30,000 bail. An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensics Sciences Centre, St James today.