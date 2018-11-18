Let your voice be heard

IYANA PHILLIPS

Tobago Youth Council

Camryn L Bruno continues to make her homeland proud. The Tobago native is currently in New York City completing her tertiary education, and making great advancements in her creative career.

Bruno is a national winner of the FCB Grand Slam Spoken Word Competition, Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2017, a temporary tour member with The 2 Cents Movement, a finalist of the Bowery Poetry Slam, a finalist of the Urban Word NYC Youth Poetry Slam and A Girl Be Heard Company member.

And she has now been named 2018-2019 NYC Youth Poet Laureate.

The NYC Youth Poet Laureate is a programme held by Urban Word NYC, NYC Votes and the Office of the Mayor to identify young writers and leaders committed to creating change through civic engagement and literary excellence.

Fifteen finalists were selected to participate in a month-long paid Federal Hall fellowship. The finalists completed vigorous writing exercises and engaged in civic engagement discussions while being interviewed and monitored by the facilitators.

On November 5, the final took place at the Intrepid – a museum on a ship – with the finalists presenting their work produced over the month.

Bruno was awarded a book deal with Penmanship Books and various writing and performance opportunities across New York.

“I would continue to use my poetry as an outlet to help youth around the world,” Bruno said.

Her advice for Tobagonians who want to get perform spoken word is to, "start, don’t hesitate and let your voice be heard." She challenges youth to use the opportunities in TT and to check online for open mic events such as the “The Next Chapter”, apply for workshops and use social media as a powerful tool by posting videos on Facebook or Instagram to showcase yourself.

To connect with Camryn visit her website: www.camrynbruno.com or on various social media platforms @ Camryn Bruno.