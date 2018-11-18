Krave’s Fab 4 celebration

Chocolate pudding cake includes a chocolate budino cake, chocolate mousse, sable breton, olive oil ice cream and pecan dragees.

Olive oil ice cream. Yes, you read correctly. And it’s smooth, creamy, and a perfect blend of salt and sweet.

This unexpected delight is just one element of the dessert, chocolate pudding cake, which is one of the many surprises created especially for Krave restaurant’s fourth anniversary.

This event, a Fabulous Four Years, celebrated from today to November 25, is gearing up to be worth northerners driving past the lighthouse and heading to Marabella to celebrate with the Krave family.

There are new desserts and new cocktails. Patrons will be treated to the King Krave – a light, citrusy drink made with Hennessy and smoked with apple wood chips, and the Fab 4 which contains four different types of alcohol, including sparkling wine for that extra zing.

Executive chef Dominque Beens also created a special five-course dinner menu, available on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. The menu includes lobster espresso; crunchy Peking duck roll with spicy smoked peach coulis; Honey Jack Daniels seared sea scallops atop zucchini spaghetti; fresh cilantro crusted salmon served with garlic brown rice, broccoli and corn soufflé and saffron paprika sauce; and marinated lamb chops with celery root puree, fried brussels sprouts and a rosemary mint jus.

Chef Beens told Sunday Newsday, “In celebrating the fourth anniversary we initially wanted to do a retrospective of some of our guests favourites, but then our guests always want something exciting and new, so we decided to give them that. Instead the menu is based on some favourites treated differently – salmon, lamb and beef tenderloin, scallops and plantain – all flavoured and presented in new ways.”

The Krave is known for its brunches, so its anniversary brunch on November 25 is expected to be extra special with the hot line, live, breakfast, salad, and desserts stations. In fact, it would be a Sparkling Brunch, so, in addition to a premium brunch spread, guests would receive a complimentary mimosa or bellini.

Of course, Krave would not settle for just a special dinner, brunch, drinks and desserts. The restaurant will also launch a new lunch menu on Tuesday, host a French Buffet Feast on Wednesday, a Thanksgiving spread on Thursday, Breakfast for Two on Friday morning, and an Ultimate Breakfast Buffet on Saturday.

Damion Persad, director of Persad’s D Food King (PDFK) Group of Companies, thanked God for the “gifts” given to his family as well as the PDFK family, saying that their every effort was a tribute to Him.

“We are extremely blessed to be celebrating this anniversary with our amazing team, many of whom have been with us from day one. Krave isn’t Krave without the dedicated support of hundreds of employees in the PDFK Group of companies, who no one ever sees and we want to thank them as well. Krave’s guests are without a doubt the greatest. They go on every culinary adventure with an open mind and bring others to the table as well and we appreciate them deeply. Look forward to exciting things from Krave in 2019, we can hardly wait!”