Imam among seven held in Carapo for robbery

An Imam and six other people were arrested by officers of the Central Division in connection with a report of assault and robbery.

Police say the report was made to the Chaguanas Police Station by a Princes Town man on Thursday November 15, 2018. The victim said he went to the Carapo Masjid around 10.45am on Wednesday November 14, 2018, to meet with a man he knew.

The man alleged that when the meeting ended the man left and two other men accosted him. He was tied up, beaten and the keys to his white Nissan Tiida stolen. The men then allegedly blindfolded the man, placed him in a vehicle and dropped him off at the O'Meara Industrial Estate. The man subsequently made a report to the police and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following investigations, officers of the Central Division conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Carapo district Saturday during which seven suspects were detained in connection with the incident. The Tiidavehicle was also recovered during the exercise.

The suspects are expected to be placed on identification parades in connection with the incident this week. Investigations are ongoing.