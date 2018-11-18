Holy Trinity hopes to be back in church next Sunday

File photo: Not even a cross atop the Holy Trinity Cathedral was spared the effects of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which rocked TT and parts of the southern Caribbean. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

The last of emergency repairs to the Holy Trinity Cathedral were being done today following the August 21 6.8 earthquake

The church's 22 pinnacles were being taken down when Newsday visited for Trinity All Generations Steel (TAGS) and School of the Arts 25th annual Sunday Morning Brunch.

Shelley-Ann Tenia, the church's dean and rector, told Newsday she has every confidence that the congregation will be back in the church next week Sunday for its harvest. Read more in tomorrow's Newsday.