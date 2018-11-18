Body may be missing woman's

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

THE decomposing body of a woman which was found on Saturday, may be that of 23-year-old Amy Leslie James, the mother of two who was reported missing almost a week ago.

While police are still waiting on family members to confirm her identity, they believe it is her body because of an identifying mark – a tattoo of a heart on the upper left thigh – which appears to match the description given by relatives when she was reported missing.

Relatives reported to police that she left her Chaguanas home between 9pm and 10 pm last Sunday, leaving her two sons, ages one-year-old and four years old at the home unattended.

“She left to come back, and we never saw her again,” said one relative yesterday. “We knew this was not what usually happens, so we made a report to the police and we sent posts on social media. Police called us yesterday to come and identify the body.”

According to a police report hunters were walking along a track off Santa Barbara Boulevard, Santa Cruz on Saturday, when he discovered the nude body. Newsday was told that the body was found in a crouched position with a plastic bag over its head. A dress and other clothes were found nearby.

Police were immediately alerted and the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James.

Relatives described James as a “hard-working woman who had bright dreams for the future”.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the FSC, after her body is positively identified.