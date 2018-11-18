Adulting 101 to help millennials

Solimar TT founder Jenna Neaves.

An event next week will be helping millennials with the confusing realms of money management and investments.

How to Make Your Money Work for You is the first in a series of events of Adulting 101 and will be facilitated by Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB).

Adulting 101 is the brainchild of Solimar TT, an experience company in Trinidad and the aim is to provide millennials with empowering information from the best in the industry, in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

“It is the merger of education and entertainment, Adulting 101 is basically everything they did not teach you in school, but what you wish you knew,” says founder Jenna Neaves.

She said the obvious challenges that millennials are facing –"adulting is hard" is a common phrase on social media –sparked an idea to create an event to empower millennials with information.

Neaves, formally of The Social Life which had been involved in innovative singles mixers, said she is taking a new direction.

“I have decided that I wanted to rebrand to Solimar TT. The company provides experiences in the form of events, tours and retreats. I have realised that people are interested in experiences which add value to their lives and that is the aim of the company."

On the first event, Neaves said she has always been interested in investing and the stock market.

"But I have been under the impression that this is reserved for the old and rich. I felt that there was not enough information made available to anyone close to my age. Many of my peers would complain about money, not just not having enough, but getting returns on their money with the financial institutions available to them.

“Investments are a vital form of income, it allows you to make money whilst you sleep but the question remains how exactly do you get started? From my research it was clear that many persons in my age group are also just as confused as myself. So instead of visiting an office and scheduling an appointment, I wondered what if I brought staff from these institutions out of the office to where we (millennials) usually lime and hang out. Many of us save, some of us live pay cheque to pay cheque but I believe we should not let a lack of information prevent us from achieving financial freedom."

Neaves said she approached JMMB about facilitating the event and they were more than happy to be on board. The event will focus on topics such as stocks, the local and international stock markets as well as budgeting.

"I think budgeting is an especially critical topic that needs to be addressed especially with the upcoming Christmas and Carnival seasons."

Neaves explained Adulting 101 is an "edutainment" event which will merge the liming and networking aspect together with learning.

"Millennials are information seekers, they spend hours searching for answers online, they also believe in investing in events which seek to improve their lives such as workshops and conferences. Adulting 101 seeks to do just that."

The series of events will be covering topics such as money management, insurance, entrepreneurship, and owning real estate. How to Make Your Money Work for You, facilitated by JMMB, takes place on November 29 at Grundlos Kollektiv, Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain from 6 pm-9 pm. Tickets are available at WrapWorks Deli and Ginger and Spice Café. For more information contact 734-9453.