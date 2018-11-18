30 illegal immigrants held

THIRTY illegal immigrants, among them five children, have been detained by police as they attempted to enter the country on Friday morning.

The group were spotted leaving a boat at the Los Iros Beach in Palo Seco.

According to a report, police accompanied by coast guards went to the beach and saw a boat dropping off the group of men, women and children.

Police said there were 13 males and 12 females and five children. The youngest child was two years old.

The Immigration Division and Counter Trafficking Units were contacted.

Earlier this month police also arrested 11 illegal immigrants who were also spotted entering the country on the Los Iros Beach in Palo Seco. They have since been charged.