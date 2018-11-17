Suspended cop shot dead

Snr Supt Edward Castillo

Suspended Snr Supt Edward Castillo was shot dead by unknown assailants at his Waterloo business-place this evening.

According to reports, Castillo had just locked the business, Aiden’s Mini Mart and Meat Shop, at about 6 pm when two men approached and asked to purchase an energy drink.

Castillo returned to reopen the mini-mart and was shot multiple times. He died on the spot. A woman was also shot in the leg.

A former head of the Central Division, Castillo was on $30,000 bail after he appeared before a magistrate on four charges for indecent assault offences committed against two policewomen several years ago.

Castillo's attorney Prakash Ramadhar expressed sadness at his death saying he had not been given a chance to clear his name.

“He was very anxious to have this matter started and for him to clear his name. I am very grieved that he has departed this life without his name being vindicated and given an opportunity to defend himself before the court," Ramadhar said. "He had an exemplary reputation as a police officer. That is the pain to his family, not only for the loss of his life but because these matters are unreconciled.”

Freeport police are continuing investigations.