St Joseph’s Convent helps flood victims

Some of the interactors working tirelessly during the Flood Relief Drive where packages were donated to persons affected by flood as well as Our Lady of Fatima RC Church.

THE students of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph Interact Club are actively living the Rotarians motto while carrying out many projects, among them, a flood relief drive for victims of recent flooding.

The club organised the flood relief drive for which both students and teachers contributed and also hosted a sweet and savoury bake sale on October 25 to raise additional funds to purchase materials for those affected. Some of the relief items were also donated to the Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Curepe to assist families in the affected areas.

The students said they received “bountiful contributions” and the relief drive proved to be a “unifying and uplifting activity during the difficult time.”

The club –which traditionally purchases and donates ShelterBoxes (an international disaster relief charity that provides temporary shelter and life-saving supplies to displaced families) – had earlier this year raised funds for the shelter boxes through a fashion show at Dianne’s Tea Shop, Long Circular Road, Maraval. Tomorrow, the club will go into service once more as it takes on another project with the Grant-A-Wish Foundation’s Santa Clause Parade around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The parade begins at 3 pm and club members will participate in Broadway performances such as Mary Poppins, parade in costumes and take on roles as marshals and water distributors. The club has been involved in the parade for over three years.

The club also partners with Hillview College’s Interact Club to “be a light in the eyes of these children while forming new friendships with others in society.”

Members are also aiming for greater community engagement by partnering with the University of the West Indies’ Rotaract Club. To this end, the club worked with the UWI club on its Cupcake for Cancer project.

In September, it partnered with the Cancer Society Club of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, to participate in the Scotiabank’s Women Against Breast Cancer 5K to “do our part in spreading awareness.”

It plans to launch an interact club for primary schools within the St Joseph area “to allow our younger sisters to foster the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.”

The club also took part in the Morang River Coastal Clean-up as part of recognition of International Coastal Clean-up Day and will soon be participating in the annual Senior Citizens Christmas lunch hosted by the Rotary Club of Maracas/St Joseph.