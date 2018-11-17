Seek help before its too late Sister, aunt of murdered cop to abused women

RIP: Colleagues and relatives of PC Rackel Kipps, who was murdered by her common-law husband PC Michael Youksee, escort her body to the cemetery after the funeral held at the St Joseph RC Church, St Joseph yesterday.

THE sister of murdered PC Rackel Kipps yesterday lamented her sister's rocky relationship with PC Michael Youksee and asked media and mourners to respect the family's privacy by not photographing or recording footage of the funeral.

She made the call during the eulogy at the St Joseph RC Church, saying neither her sister nor her niece deserve to be the centre of confusion at this time and hoped the funeral proceeded without incident – given the circumstances surrounding her sister's death.

"She (Rackel) was with a person who liked confusion and bacchanal. So that being said today, I really hope that the service is peaceful.

"On behalf of my family and I, I would like it that nobody – be they private citizens or media – take photos of my family and I, only authorised people – the visual unit of the police service . Rackie I am happy that you feel no more pain."

Kipps' aunt also called on women in abusive relationships to come forward and ask for help from their co-workers, family and friends. She said there were now a number of different facilities to assist women facing such challenges and encouraged them to seek help.

Newsday spoke with Peter Youksee, the brother of Kipps' common-law husband, who said he attended the funeral because he wanted to pay his final respects to Kipps.

At the end of the service, throngs of mourners spilled onto Abercromby Street, St Joseph, where Kipps' colleagues paraded along the street. She was buried in the churchyard cemetery.