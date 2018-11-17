PTSC sad over maxi driver’s death

Wendy Wescott

The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is assisting in the investigation of the accidental death of 57-year-old maxi taxi driver, Wendy Wescott, at the City Gate hub in Port of Spain on Friday.

Wescott was killed when she was hit by a reversing maxi taxi as she was making her way from the washroom in the canteen to her maxi. PTSC noted that Wescott worked her maxi, Chunkulunks, on the Port of Spain to La Horquetta route on a daily basis.

“Presently the authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we at PTSC through our Health and Safety Department are supporting the authorities in these investigations and shall continue to monitor its progress.”

PTSC said the company was sincerely saddened by Wescott’s death and expressed its condolences to her family, friends and co-workers.

The driver, who was said to be traumatised by the incident, was questioned by the police and released.