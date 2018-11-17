Police rugby women go for 7s glory

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith presents the Police women's rugby team with a trophy after they won the annual Inter-Service Cup.

DEFENCE FORCE and Police's rugby teams celebrated wins in their respective men and women's matches when the two branches of this country's protective arms met at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, for the annual TT Rugby Football Union-sanctioned (TTRFU) Inter-Service Cup, on Tuesday evening.

An inaugural inter-service women's match opened the double-header with Police once again demonstrating their prowess on the local game with a 21-12 victory, a result which maintained their unbeaten streak in all formats since the start of the season. The club's dominance in women's rugby now stretches roughly four years.

Defence Force, however, celebrated a 17-10 victory over Police in the second match, after scoring a try at the death. It was one of the more closely-contested matches between the two teams in recent years, given Defence Force's usual dominance of the men's fixture.

The teams were greeted by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith before the matches. Griffith also witnessed both matches and presented the winning teams and MVPs with their awards at the post-match ceremony.

National player Leah Kintiba was selected by Police as their women's MVP, while Dion Reid took the honours for the men's team. For Defence Force, Angel Jorsling and Akiel Smith were named their respective women's and men's MVPs.

Jorsling and Kathleen Stephens (Police) were rewarded for most tries (two each) in the women's match. Shivon Neil scored one try and a conversion to collect an award for Defence Force men's team.

Their were honorary awards given to retired soldier Avion Callender and Police coach Verne Ross.

Police will be back in action this weekend to host their leg of the TTRFU Sevens series at the Police Barracks, St James.

Police's rugby division is celebrating 40 this year. The club has been instrumental in the development of the local game and holds the honour of having hosted the first seven-a-side tournament in the country. It has since held a sevens tournament yearly.

Today, the Under-19 male and female sevens series will continue. In the boys' Gregory Samuel Group A are Exiles, Rydeus and Northern. Royalians, Harvard and Caribs are in Gabriel Bernard Group B. The three girls' teams, Royalians, Harvard and Rydeus will challenge the Geddes Foncette lone group.

Tomorrow, 12 teams will contest the men's competition: Exiles, UWI/Tobago, Harvard II (Colin Peters Group A); Rainbow, Royalians, Police Glennan Foncetter Group B); Caribs, Northern, Defence Force (Carl Campbell Group C); Harvard, Rydeus and an invitational St Lucia team (Carlisle Huggins (Group D).

The women's competition includes six teams: Police, Harvard, Caribs (Verne Ross (Group A), Royalians, Defence Force and St Lucia invitational (Roger Hamilton Group B). The first two matches will kick off at 9 am.