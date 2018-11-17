North, South cricketers clash for charity today

AN old cricket rivalry between northern and southern cricketers will be re-ignited today in the name of charity.

The northern cricketers, led by Kieron Pollard, will face the southerners, led by Denesh Ramdin in a match which will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval, at 6.30 pm. Proceeds will go towards assisting flood victims throughout the country.

“We are trying to help out in any way we can,” North captain Kieron Pollard said.

He noted Red Force cricketers also donated their match fee for one game in the Regional Super 50 tournament last month.

“Efforts from everyone are being made on the ground and people are taking the initiative,” Pollard said, “This is just us doing our part”

Pollard said while the South team will be a challenge with top players like Nicholas Pooran, Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul in their ranks, he believes the two teams are evenly matched and the game should be entertaining.

“It is a strong team. We have a few people as well so it will be a keenly contested match; the rivalry between north and south will be coming back again after a long time and I am looking forward to that. Hopefully we could beat them.” Pollard said.

Colin Borde, member of the organising committee, is anticipating the clash but is hoping rain does not intervene. “The weather is a concern, but we are ready – the kits are ready, the players are excited,” he said.

Borde continued, “We’re doing some live streaming on the game. We’ve got music in place, we’ve got the dancing girls in place, we’re ready to go.”

The manager of back-to-back Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders urged the fans to come out and support this venture, with the entry fee set at $100.

“We’ll like the supporters to come out and support this noble cause,” he said. “Help us to help them.”

If no cricket will be possible due to the current inclement weather conditions, Borde said a Plan B will be put in place.

“If there is no cricket, then there is football. But its ‘game on’. They’ll play an eight-a-side North versus South classico.”

NORTH SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (c)

Sunil Narine

Darren Bravo

Khary Pierre

Amir Jangoo

Joshua Da Silva

Tion Webster

Akeal Hosein

Ewart Nicholson

Jonathan Bootan

Terrance Hinds

Kirstan Kallicharan

Marlon Richards

SOUTH SQUAD

Denesh Ramdin (c)

Jason Mohammed

Nicholas Pooran

Kjorn Ottley

Yannick Ottley

Kyle Hope

Akiel Cooper

Ravi Rampaul

Jon-Russ Jagessar

Bryan Charles

Kamal Pooran

Anderson Phillip

Odean Smith