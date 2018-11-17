North, South cricketers clash for charity today
AN old cricket rivalry between northern and southern cricketers will be re-ignited today in the name of charity.
The northern cricketers, led by Kieron Pollard, will face the southerners, led by Denesh Ramdin in a match which will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval, at 6.30 pm. Proceeds will go towards assisting flood victims throughout the country.
“We are trying to help out in any way we can,” North captain Kieron Pollard said.
He noted Red Force cricketers also donated their match fee for one game in the Regional Super 50 tournament last month.
“Efforts from everyone are being made on the ground and people are taking the initiative,” Pollard said, “This is just us doing our part”
Pollard said while the South team will be a challenge with top players like Nicholas Pooran, Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul in their ranks, he believes the two teams are evenly matched and the game should be entertaining.
“It is a strong team. We have a few people as well so it will be a keenly contested match; the rivalry between north and south will be coming back again after a long time and I am looking forward to that. Hopefully we could beat them.” Pollard said.
Colin Borde, member of the organising committee, is anticipating the clash but is hoping rain does not intervene. “The weather is a concern, but we are ready – the kits are ready, the players are excited,” he said.
Borde continued, “We’re doing some live streaming on the game. We’ve got music in place, we’ve got the dancing girls in place, we’re ready to go.”
The manager of back-to-back Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders urged the fans to come out and support this venture, with the entry fee set at $100.
“We’ll like the supporters to come out and support this noble cause,” he said. “Help us to help them.”
If no cricket will be possible due to the current inclement weather conditions, Borde said a Plan B will be put in place.
“If there is no cricket, then there is football. But its ‘game on’. They’ll play an eight-a-side North versus South classico.”
NORTH SQUAD
Kieron Pollard (c)
Sunil Narine
Darren Bravo
Khary Pierre
Amir Jangoo
Joshua Da Silva
Tion Webster
Akeal Hosein
Ewart Nicholson
Jonathan Bootan
Terrance Hinds
Kirstan Kallicharan
Marlon Richards
SOUTH SQUAD
Denesh Ramdin (c)
Jason Mohammed
Nicholas Pooran
Kjorn Ottley
Yannick Ottley
Kyle Hope
Akiel Cooper
Ravi Rampaul
Jon-Russ Jagessar
Bryan Charles
Kamal Pooran
Anderson Phillip
Odean Smith
