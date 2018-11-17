Methanol Holdings Tennis continues

THE Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Tennis Tournament will continue today at the Trinidad Country Club, Long Circular Road, from 4 pm.

The Under-10 and Under-12 divisions were originally scheduled to conclude last weekend, but because of the number of interruptions due to bad weather, several division semifinals and finals were postponed.

The Under-10 boys and girls doubles finals, as well as the Under-12 doubles semifinals will play today, granted the weather is conducive for play.

The Under-14 and Under-18 divisions will follow next weekend. An awards ceremony for all ages will follow the conclusion of play on November 25.

The Under-12 boys doubles semifinals will feature Jordell Chapman/Messiah Permell versus Kale Dalla Costa/Marcos West, with the victors taking on the winner of the other semifinal featuring Alex Chin/James Hadden versus Isaiah Boxhill/Callum Koylass.

The Under-10 boys doubles final will see Liev Khan/Adam Wyatt against Brian Harricharan/Rizwaan Mohammed.

Among the girls, top seeded Eva Pasae/Brianna Harricharan will face Kate Broughton/Olivia Henderson in the only other remaining Girls Under-10 doubles semifinal, with the winner advancing to the final to face Sophie Abraham/Shiloh Walker.

The Under-12 Girls doubles division was already settled last weekend, with sisters Inara and Abigail Chin Lee easing to victory in the round-robin format.