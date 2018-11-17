Invaders pay tribute to ‘Professor’ at Pan, Parang and Pork

Los Alumnos de San Juan thrills the crowd.

After a two-year hiatus the Pan, Parang and Pork event, hosted by Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra was held at the Queen’s Park Oval car park on Tragarete Road last Sunday, and not even the rain could keep patrons away.

The evening began with the Shell Invaders Youth Orchestra playing Carol of the Bells, followed by GBM’s version of Calypso, Gimme de Ting (Kitchener), Parang Soca and Black Cake and Sorrel, leaving smiles on the faces of patrons. After a short interlude from DJ Kern the senior Invaders gave patrons Is Christmas Again, Silver Bells, Paramin and Madame Jeffrey, while they enjoyed souse, roast pork and jerk pork for starters.

The main course comprised a generous serving of ham, turkey, stewed pork, pastelles, festive rice, scalloped potatoes, stewed pigeon peas, boil plantain and cucumber salad. Non-pork eaters had an equally sumptuous menu.

Vocalist Kevon Carter delivered a number of R&B hits before calling Invaders to accompany him in the singing of The Christmas Song. The band then paid tribute to the late Ken “Professor” Philmore by playing songs he would have arranged for them at some time.

Los Alumnos de San Juan later raised the ante with a sweet parang and parang soca repertoire, which was followed by a parang jam session. On requests from the audience, the band delivered Vir Mi Vida and Anda Parrandero before launching into a calypso medley parang soca style, closing with its local version of Despacito.

Dressed in a flaming red gown, Marcia Miranda kept the tempo going as she sang her own parang soca songs, and as she performed Gimme Love she engaged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in some singing and dancing, much to the delight of patrons.

Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung closed the night’s entertainment with a number of his calypso and parang soca hits.