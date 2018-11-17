Guaya back in action today

A QUICK-FIRE brace from Leroy Jones in the first half was enough to see Guaya through to a 2-1 victory over Police FC in a rescheduled TT Super League fixture on Thursday evening.

Jones scored in the 20th minute and followed up with his second four minutes later, before Police pulled one back through Chris Collins in the 61st minute.

Despite being out of contention for the title at this point, Guaya United, the reigning league champions moved within two points of third place currently occupied by Prisons with two three match days remaining.

Guaya will return to action in today's lone fixture.

They will host Club Sando at Guaya Recreation Ground, from 5 pm.

Five other matches will be played tomorrow.

FC Santa Rosa will pick up an automatic three points, given the recent defaulting and withdrawal of Metal X Erin FC.

Erin FC will not play their remainder of their matches due to apparent internal issues. It means FC Santa Rosa and Queen's Park will secure 3-0 default wins in their upcoming fixtures.

Queen's Park, therefore, will have to win this weekend to stand a serious chance of catching Santa Rosa.

The Parkites will take on an improved RSSR FC away from home at Curepe Recreation Ground from 4.30 pm.

They will be seeking to win by a wide margin as well to close the gap between themselves and FC Santa Rosa on goal-difference, which will determine the league winner if all are tied at the end.

Standings

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

FC Santa Rosa*23*17*3*3*66*22*54

Queen's Park*23*15*6*2*69*28*51

Prison Service*23*12*8*3*41*29*44

Guaya United*23*13*6*4*46*27*42

Cunupia FC*22*10*8*4*44*25*38

Police FC*23*9*5*9*35*33*32

Matura*23*8*7*8*52*57*31

RSSR FC*22*7*7*8*31*36*28

UTT*23*8*5*10*36*40*26

PV/DM Utd*23*6*4*13*27*51*22

San F'do Giants*23*4*9*10*31*48*21

Bethel Utd*23*5*5*13*32*57*20

Club Sando*23*4*3*16*21*42*15

Metal X Erin FC*23*2*4*17*23*57*7

Fixtures:

Today:

Guaya United vs Club Sando, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Tomorrow:

San Fernando Giants vs Prison Service, Guaracara Park, 4 pm

RSSR FC vs Queen's Park, Curepe Recreation Ground, 4.30 pm

Cunupia FC vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, 3.30 pm

Police FC vs Matura Reunited, Dibe Recreation Ground, 3.30 pm

Bethel United vs UTT, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Thursday (Nov 22):

Cunupia FC vs RSSR FC, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 7 pm