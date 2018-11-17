Fyzabad Anglican Sec flooded

THE Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School was flooded out after bad weather today. Chairs and benches behind the school were submerged in floodwaters as heavy rain fell.

Students and staff who showed up for classes had to be turned away as the water continued to rise. When Newsday visited the school today a security guard was seen walking through the water to secure the building, and the school was closed.

One parent, only identified as Stephanie, told Newsday she dropped off her two children, only to be told the school was closed.

“Rain was pouring, and there was a security guard at the door she ran through the rain and told us that the school was flooded out.”

She said many other students were seen returning to their cars in the rains.

Furious parents told Newsday it was not the first time the school had been flooded out, but this was said to be the worst in a long time.

Another parent said a few years ago the floodwaters covered the desks. After that, she said, the school remained closed for weeks as piles of sludge were cleared from the classrooms.

“There are also snakes and other dangerous creatures in these waters. If and when the water does go down ,snakes could be hiding in the classrooms . The school needs to be sprayed and cleaned thoroughly when the water goes down” he said.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe told Newsday the flooding problem at the school is due to a clogged drain on one side. He said it was cleared last year by a contractor who is a private citizen but has since become clogged again.

“I am calling on the Ministry of Works and Transport to deal with this issue in a more definitive manner.”

Bodoe also urged residents in flood-prone areas in his constituency to secure their valuables and households. “And if possible move to high grounds.”

A pre-school near the secondary school was also closed as floodwater surrounded the front of the building.

In the Point Fortin area, several homes were also flooded.

Up to late this evening the Met Office said weather conditions remain at the orange level, which is high risk.