Debe, Woodland under water

Photos and video by Stacy Moore

Many areas in Debe and Woodland remained under floodwaters today. Residents including children are still marooned in homes. Several villages in Penal are now being evacuated. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is also in the area with members of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

Trucks are being used to enter areas such as Suchit Trace, Debe Trace, Katwaroo Trace, Matura Development, Woodland and others. Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allan Sammy said this year's flooding was worse than last year.

He said many farm animals drowned. Up to last night, he said there were 266 reports of flooding in different areas such as Batchyia Village, Satnanie Boodoo Branch Trace in Penal and more.

The army is expected to join rescue efforts this morning. Many of the residents cried as they said they had been under water for the past three days.