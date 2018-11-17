Crazy honoured at parang fiesta

Crazy receives his award from Ninja.

GARY CARDINEZ

Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung was honoured by Ninja’s Promotion for his contribution to the parang soca art form at the 16th annual Ninja Soca Parang Fiesta, held at KB’s Bar in Petit Bourg, San Juan last Friday.

Speaking with Newsday after his performance Crazy said, “I must thank Ninja for this, he is one of the few people who has honoured me for something I started 40 years ago.

“I started soca parang in 1978 with a song called Parang Soca (Maria). Back then it was only Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra we heard on the radio for Christmas. There was the authentic parang but we could not understand what they were singing.”

He said that was why he decided to do something people could understand and sing along to. “I changed it to English while using local topics to have people dancing.”

Soca parang lovers came out in their numbers to see and hear performers Marcia Miranda, Kenny J, Joseph Adams, Eddie Charles Gary Cordner, Walter Taylor, Wendy Scanterbury and others.