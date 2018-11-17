Bodoe: New Petrotrin medical plan ‘a cheat’

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe

As the November 30 deadline date for the closure of state owned oil company Petrotrin draws closer, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe is questioning the terms and conditions of a new medical plan that has been put in place for its retirees.

In an internal memo to all employees and retirees, dated November 16, and signed by deputy chairman Reynold Ajodhasingh, Petrotrin stated it has partnered with Sagicor to offer all “employees, retirees and their enrolled dependants medical insurance coverage under a medical plan.”

The new plan’s administrator is Global Financial Brokers with Petrotrin stating that it will pay 100 per cent of the cost of insurance premiums for a period of 24 months–from December 1, 2018–November 30, 2020.

In a media release, Bodoe said there seemed to be “more questions than answers” regarding the new medical plan and wondered whether the retirees would be able to afford medical care after the 24 months had elapsed.

“Former employees, dependants, and retirees must feel cheated by this new arrangement since one of the terms and conditions of their employment was medical care for life. As a result, many of them would not have felt the need for, nor sought separate medical insurance.

"After this new plan expires in 24 months many of those who will need it most, like the elderly and retirees, could be without medical insurance since the premiums will be exorbitant due to their age and pre-existing medical conditions.”