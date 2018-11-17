Battle for Big 8 spots in Fishing Pond

TOP SPOT: Gremio have already sealed first place in Group B of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League and shift focus to the Big 8.

THE Big 8 of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League will be decided this weekend with the final round of the matches in the group phase kicking off. Group A is going down to the wire with three of the four Big 8 qualifying spots already taken. Former winners Dream Team are clinging to the fourth and final spot with 11 points from six matches. Defending champions Take That and Cool It are staring elimination in fifth place, with nine points from six games after a sluggish start to the season. 'Cool It' need to defeat group leaders Pinto United at 2pm tomorrow and hope Dream Team drop points at 4pm against an Alexcon FC team with nothing to play for. 'Cool It' have typically been slow starters in the league and built momentum towards the Big 8 which they have won for two years in a row. This year, however, they've left it late and out of their hands and will need luck to go their way on Sunday.

Today at 4pm, Sangre Chiquito get a final shot at the Big 8, but need to defeat Friends and Family. Sangre Chiquito have been wildly inconsistent with two wins and three losses so far and sit in sixth place in their group. Fortunately, they face the cellar-placed Friends and Family and can leap into third place with three points. In the earlier match of today's doubleheader, G Madrid meet Manzanilla in a clash between two teams already in the Big 8.

In recent results, Quash Trace stunned Boys Town 2-1 with goals from Tavarous Boswell and Brian Sookraj. Brent Jackson responded for Boys Town.

Also, Pinto ended Alexcon FC's season with a 3-1 result. Pinto's goals came from Noel Charles, Clint Mark and Cody St Clair. Darion Robinson was responsible for Alexcon getting on the scoresheet.

Gremio and Manzan were both 3-0 winners over Friends and Family and Walcott FC who lost by default.

Fixtures:

Today – G Madrid vs Manzan (2pm); Sangre Chiquito vs Friends and Family (4pm)

Sunday – 'Cool It' vs Pinto (2pm); Dream Team vs Alexcon (4pm)

Group A

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Pinto United*6*5*0*1*+13*16

G Madrid*6*5*1*0*+9*15

Manzanilla*6*4*1*1*+7*13

Dream Team*6*3*1*2*+7*11

'Cool It'*6*3*3*0*+9*9

Alexcon FC*6*2*4*0*+6*6

All Stars*7*2*5*0*-14*3

Walcott FC*7*0*7*0*-33*0

Group B

Gremio*6*5*1*0*+13*15

Boys Town*6*4*1*1*+4*13

Quash Trace*6*3*3*0*-4*9

Team Up Top*6*2*2*2*+5*8

Fishing Pond Youths*6*2*3*1*+1*7

Sangre Chiquito*5*2*3*0*-5*6

Friends and Family*5*0*5*0*-14*0