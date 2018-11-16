Yellow alert lifted; riverine alert still in effect

West of the Runway at the Piarco International airport on Golden Grove Road, Piarco. Photo by Roger Jacob

Even as the Meteorological Office lifted the yellow alert over TT to a green alert, there is still a chance of steady showers throughout this evening and continuing tomorrow.

The riverine alert remains in effect as the waters in the swollen rivers were receding very slowly. The Met Office said they would be monitoring the ITCZ and ensuing weather patterns closely.

Images of the watercourse near Greenvale on November 13 and November 16.

Residents affected by floods over three weeks ago were wary of the overcast skies and swollen rivers, some even opting to leave their homes rather than risk being trapped in their homes again.